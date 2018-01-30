Winter Olympics: Jamaica awarded first skeleton berth at Pyeongchang

Away from skeleton, Watson describes himself as a model, actor, musician and artist

Jamaica will have an Olympic skeleton slider for the first time after being awarded a place at the 2018 Games.

Anthony Watson, born in the United States to a Jamaican father, initially tried out for the USA bobsleigh team before switching to skeleton in 2016.

His world ranking of 79th was not high enough to qualify but after several nations turned down places, Jamaica were granted a re-allocated berth.

"This whole year has been a rollercoaster of emotions," he said.

It is believed Austria, Switzerland, France and Luxembourg declined places, while Russia were unable to fill their quota for the Games, which start in Pyeongchang on 9 February.

Watson has never raced in a World Cup event but finished 38th at last year's World Championship.

"It is an absolute honour to make history," Watson added.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was six years old and I am excited to do my best for my country on the world's biggest stage."

His selection follows the announcement earlier this month that Jamaica had qualified a female Olympic bobsleigh team for the first time - 30 years after the men made their Games debut at Calgary 1988.