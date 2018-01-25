Pyeongchang 2018: Manx snowboarder to make GB history

Zoe Gillings-Brier has finished 15th, eighth and ninth at her last three Olympic Games

Zoe Gillings-Brier will become the first British snowboarder to compete at four Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea next month.

The 32-year-old from the Isle of Man is part of the largest British team to head to a Winter Olympics.

The Manx athlete finished 15th at her first Games in 2006, aged 20, eighth in 2010 and ninth in Sochi four years ago.

She said: "I think I'm looking forward to this Games even more than I have the past three."

The GB snowboarder has become a mum since Sochi and said: "Lea, now one, absolutely loves snowboarding - she keeps asking to go again, again.

"It has been very busy training while being a mum. It's not easy but it is possible and I am delighted to be able to do both."

'Dream big'

Gillings-Brier continued: "My family have been a great help as well. My husband works with the GB team, so he's at all of my training and competitions - and is very hands-on looking after Lea.

Gillings-Brier's daughter is already at home on the snow

"My mum and my father-in-law have been great coming out to competitions to help out as well."

Gillings-Brier will line-up in the women's snowboard cross for a fourth straight Games having reached the World Cup podium seven times, including a victory in Chile in 2004.

Last time around she missed out on the final by the narrowest of margins in a photo finish with Italy's Michela Moiolo in her semi-final. The event was won by Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic.

Gillings-Brier added: "I'm really really excited to be competing in my fourth Olympics - no other British snowboarder has ever gone to four.

"The people of the Isle of Man have always been right behind me, giving me the confidence to dream big and go chase those dreams. "

She is currently training in Austria ahead of her snowboarder cross event which starts on 16 February.