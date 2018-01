Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain's team for Pyeongchang

Could 2018 be a record-breaking Winter Olympics for Team GB?

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain will send its largest ever team to a Winter Olympics with 59 athletes selected for Pyeongchang in South Korea.

The Games will be held between 9 and 25 February and Team GB is looking to beat a best-ever haul of four medals achieved in both 1924 and 2014.

Four years ago, Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold in Sochi, Russia, while the curling team won silver and bronze and Jenny Jones secured a historic snowboard bronze.

Skeleton

Name Date of birth Event Lizzy Yarnold 31 October 1988 Women's skeleton Laura Deas 19 August 1988 Women's skeleton Dom Parsons 8 September 1987 Men's skeleton Jerry Rice 3 October 1990 Men's skeleton

Bobsleigh

Name Date of birth Event Pilot Mica McNeill 25 September 1993 Women's bobsleigh Brakewoman Mica Moore 23 November 1993 Women's bobsleigh Pilots Lamin Deen 17 June 1981 Men's bobsleigh Brad Hall 16 November 1990 Men's bobsleigh Brakemen Greg Cackett 14 November 1989 Men's bobsleigh Joel Fearon 11 October 1988 Men's bobsleigh Nick Gleeson 18 October 1996 Men's bobsleigh Andrew Matthews 26 October 1984 Men's bobsleigh Toby Olubi 24 September 1987 Men's bobsleigh Ben Simons 13 November 1986 Men's bobsleigh

Curling

Name Date of birth Event Team Smith Kyle Smith 9 July 1992 Men's curling Thomas Muirhead 11 April 1995 Men's curling Kyle Waddell 15 December 1993 Men's curling Cammy Smith 11 December 1993 Men's curling Glen Muirhead 10 April 1989 Men's curling Team Muirhead Eve Muirhead 22 April 1990 Women's curling Anna Sloan 5 February 1991 Women's curling Vicki Adams 16 November 1989 Women's curling Lauren Gray 3 November 1991 Women's curling Kelly Schafer 8 April 1981 Women's curling

Figure skating

Name Date of birth Event Penny Coomes 6 April 1989 Ice dancing Nick Buckland 9 June 1989 Ice dancing

Short track speed skating

Name Date of birth Event Elise Christie 13 August 1990 Women's 500m, 1000m, 1500m Charlotte Gilmartin 7 March 1990 Women's 500m, 1000m, 1500m Kathryn Thomson 26 January 1996 Women's 500m, 1000m, 1500m Joshua Cheetham 28 October 1992 Men's 1000m Farrell Treacy 29 April 1995 Men's 1000m

Luge

Name Date of birth Event Adam Rosen 12 April 1984 Men's singles Rupert Staudinger 15 July 1997 Men's singles

Biathlon

Name Date of birth Event Amanda Lightfoot 30 January 1987 Women's 7.5km Sprint

Alpine skiing

Name Date of birth Event Dave Ryding 5 December 1986 Men's slalom Laurie Taylor 10 February 1996 Men's slalom Charlie Guest 30 December 1993 Women's slalom Alex Tilley 5 October 1993 Women's giant slalom and slalom

Cross-country skiing

Name Date of birth Event Andrew Musgrave 6 March 1990 Multiple cross country Callum Smith 12 October 1992 Multiple cross country Annika Taylor 4 June 1993 Multiple cross country Andrew Young 21 February 1992 Multiple cross country

Freestyle skiing

Name Date of birth Event Izzy Atkin 21 June 1998 Women's slopestyle Katie Summerhayes 8 October 1995 Women's slopestyle James Woods 19 January 1992 Men's slopestyle Tyler Harding 18 October 1996 Men's slopestyle Murray Buchan 2 December 1991 Men's halfpipe Peter Speight 26 December 1992 Men's halfpipe Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon 24 February 1994 Men's halfpipe Rowan Cheshire 1 September 1995 Women's halfpipe Molly Summerhayes 7 June 1997 Women's halfpipe Emily Sarsfield 30 June 1983 Women's ski cross Lloyd Wallace 13 February 1995 Men's aerials

Snowboarding

Name Date of birth Event Katie Ormerod 25 August 1997 Women's slopestyle Aimee Fuller 21 July 1991 Women's slopestyle Jamie Nicholls 21 July 1993 Men's slopestyle Billy Morgan 2 April 1989 Men's slopestyle Rowan Coultas 21 June 1997 Men's slopestyle Zoe Gillings-Brier 14 June 1985 Women's snowboard cross

Britain's Winter Olympic gold medallists

1924: Men (curling)

1936: Men (ice hockey)

1952: Jeannette Altwegg (figure skating)

1964: Tony Nash & Robin Dixon (two-man bobsleigh)

1976: John Curry (figure skating)

1980: Robin Cousins (figure skating)

1984: Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (figure skating)

2002: Women (curling)

2010: Amy Williams (skeleton)

2014: Lizzy Yarnold (skeleton)

* Madge Syers won figure skating gold at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London