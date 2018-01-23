BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Meet GB bobsleighers Mica McNeill and Mica Moore
Giraffes, Vaseline and bobsleighs - Meet the Micas
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain bobsleighers Mica McNeill and Mica Moore find out how well they really know each other ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
READ MORE: Mica McNeill and Mica Moore named in GB team
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired