Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to snowboard

Great Britain's Billy Morgan finished 10th in the men's slopestyle final at the 2014 Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Phoenix Snow Park & Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre Dates: 10-24 February Events: 10 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

In slopestyle, big air and half-pipe, competitors must impress the judges with their jumps and tricks. Parallel giant slalom involves athletes racing head-to-head on identical adjacent courses, while snowboard cross is crowd-pleasing carnage along a course loaded with jumps and bumps, with the first three riders per race advancing to the next round.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

Big air, in which riders perform tricks after launching off a massive ramp, has replaced parallel slalom - a decision designed to appeal to a more youth-orientated audience.

British prospects

At 15 years old, Katie Ormerod became the youngest girl to land a double backflip on a snowboard

Katie Ormerod is a contender in slopestyle and big air, having won an X Games medal in the former and World Cup gold in the latter over the last 12 months. Billy Morgan, like Ormerod, is a former gymnast and won X Games big air bronze in Oslo in February 2016.

Who to look out for

Two-time Olympic half-pipe gold medallist Shaun White is seeking to regain the title, having finished fourth in 2014. Fellow US rider Chloe Kim, who has South Korean parents, became the first woman to score a perfect 100 in 2016. She has won three X Games golds and would have competed in Sochi but was too young at 13.

I didn't know that...

Snowboarding's first Olympic champion in 1998, Ross Rebagliati, was briefly stripped of his parallel giant slalom gold medal after a failed test for marijuana. The decision was overturned and Rebagliati now has a medical and recreational marijuana business in Canada called Ross' Gold.

Great Britain's medallists

Great Britain's medallists: Gold 0 Silver 0 Bronze 1

Most recent medal 2014: Bronze - Jenny Jones (women's slopestyle)