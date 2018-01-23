Winter Olympics 2018: Mica McNeill and Mica Moore named in GB team

Media playback is not supported on this device We're powered by the people now - McNeill

Unfunded athletes Mica McNeill and Mica Moore have been included in a 10-strong Great Britain bobsleigh team for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The pair were only able to compete on the World Cup circuit this season after raising more than £30,000 through crowdfunding following an overspend by their governing body.

They finished in the top 10 in four of their eight World Cup races.

Welshman Bruce Tasker misses out after suffering a minor stroke on 4 January.

Team GB last won an Olympic medal in bobsleigh at Nagano in 1998, but the four-man team from 2014 will learn whether they are to receive a retrospective Olympic bronze medal from Sochi on or before 31 January.

The British four-man team - led by pilot John Jackson - initially finished fifth at the Sochi Games, but could be upgraded to bronze, as the International Olympic Committee has disqualified the two Russian sleds - who finished first and fourth - after re-examining the doping tests conducted at the time.

Team GB men's bobsleigh:

Pilots: Lamin Deen, Brad Hall

Brakemen: Greg Cackett, Joel Fearon, Nick Gleeson, Andrew Mathews, Toby Olubi, Ben Simons

Team GB women's bobsleigh:

Pilot: Mica McNeill

Brakewoman: Mica Moore