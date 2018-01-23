Winter Olympics 2018: Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot selected for Great Britain

Amanda Lightfoot represented Britain at the Sochi Games in 2014

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Amanda Lightfoot has been selected as Great Britain's sole biathlete for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 30-year-old also represented Britain at the Sochi Games in 2014, coming 71st in the 15km individual event and 75th in the 7.5km sprint.

Lightfoot has maintained her army career while pursuing qualification for her second Games.

"I'm looking to get the best result ever for a British female biathlete out in Pyeongchang," she said.

South Shields' Lightfoot is only the second female British biathlete to compete at a Winter Games. Emma Fowler came 78th in the 15km individual, and 67th in the 7.5km sprint event at Turin 2006.