Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to Nordic combined

Nordic combined consists of ski jumping and cross-country skiing and is a male-only Olympic event

Nordic combined at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre & Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre Dates: 14, 20 & 22 February (all finals) Number of events: 3 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

Nordic combined is the sole men-only Olympic sport at either the summer or Winter Games. It consists of ski jumping and cross-country skiing, in that order. The ski jumping winner starts the cross-country race first, with all other athletes or teams given a time handicap based on their scores.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

No changes.

British prospects

No entrants. Britain have not competed in this event since 1936.

Who to look out for

Johannes Rydzek of Germany is also a Guinness World record holder for the fastest time to sprint up the 50 metre ski jumping hill

Germany's Johannes Rydzek took all four gold medals - a first in the sport - at last year's World Championships. Compatriot Eric Frenzel won normal hill Olympic gold in Sochi and has won the last five overall World Cup titles. Reigning Olympic team gold medallists Norway have 2014 large hill champion Jorgen Graabak in their ranks.

I didn't know that...

Nordic combined is also a summer sport - during those months, the ski jump is made out of porcelain with a thin layer of water sprinkled on it, while competitors use roller skis for the cross-country.

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 45th - Percy Legard, 1936).