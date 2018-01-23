Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to freestyle skiing

Freestyle skiing has been contested at the Winter Olympic Games since the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France

Freestyle Skiing at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Phoenix Snow Park Dates: 9-23 February (finals on 11, 12, 16, 18, 20, 23) Number of events: 10

How it works

Four of the five disciplines - slopestyle, moguls, halfpipe and aerials - are judged events in which style and technical prowess trump speed. The odd one out is ski-cross, a series of frenzied four-way knockout races over jumps and bumps in which getting to the finish line first is the only consideration.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

Skiers in slopestyle and halfpipe now have three runs rather than two in the final. Their best run is still used to determine the placings.

British prospects

Britain's James Wood has won six medals at FIS World Cup and two medals at FIS World Championships

Several in slopestyle. James Woods has been a regular on the podium in international events since a frustrating 2014 Games where, hampered by a hip injury, he ended fifth. Woods and female counterparts Katie Summerhayes and Izzy Atkin have all won World Championship medals since Sochi.

Who to look out for

Gus Kenworthy was the silver medallist in USA's slopestyle clean sweep in Sochi. He will become the first openly gay male athlete competing in PyeongChang, having come out in 2015.

Compatriot Maddie Bowman will arrive as the reigning women's halfpipe champion and with four consecutive X Games titles from 2013 to 2016.

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 5th - James Woods, men's slopestyle, 2014).