Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to curling

Curling made its Olympic debut in Chamonix in 1924

Curling at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Gangneung Curling Centre Dates: 8-25 February (finals 13 & 23-25) Number of events: 3 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

It's like lawn bowls on ice, with the objective to get more stones nearer the centre of the scoring area (house) than your opponent. Ten teams of four curlers compete in men's and women's events, which begin with a round-robin stage. A shorter, more dynamic mixed doubles event makes its debut, featuring eight teams of one man and one woman. It comprises eight ends instead of the traditional 10.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

The tiebreak rules have been tinkered with but the major change is the addition of mixed doubles to the Olympic programme. This will also be the first Winter Olympics since the "thinking time" procedure was revamped to speed up play.

British prospects

Team Smith, will make their first Olympic appearance in PyeongChang

Britain won medals in the men's and women's events in 2014 and have been set a similar target by UK Sport. Eve Muirhead returns to lead an experienced women's team, while her siblings Thomas and Glen are part of the men's rink that includes skip Kyle Smith and his brother Cammy. Britain didn't qualify for the mixed doubles.

Who to look out for

Canada have been on every Olympic podium since the sport was reintroduced to the Games in 1998, and they are the reigning men's and women's champions. Such is their strength in depth that neither of those 2014 gold medallists earned selection to defend their titles. In the mixed doubles, world champions Switzerland have their sights set on their first Olympic title.

I didn't know that...

Curlers can cover 5km during a game and burn up to 1,800 calories, which is nearly the recommended daily intake for women.

Great Britain's medallists

Total: 4 Gold: 2; Silver: 1; Bronze: 1

Most recent gold

2002: Women: Rhona Martin (skip), Fiona MacDonald, Janice Rankin, Debbie Knox, Margaret Morton

Most recent medals

2014: Men's silver - David Murdoch (skip), Scott Andrews, Tom Brewster, Greg Drummond, Michael Goodfellow; Women (bronze): Eve Muirhead (skip), Vicki Adams, Claire Hamilton, Anna Sloan, Lauren Gray