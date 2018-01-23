Winter Olympics 2018: Guide to cross-country skiing

There are 12 events in cross-country skiing divided equally into six each for men and women

Cross-country skiing at XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre Dates: 10, 11, 13, 15-18, 21, 24-25 February Number of events: 12 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

How it works

There are six events each for men and women, with the goal simply to complete the distance - which ranges from 1.2km to 50km - as quickly as possible. Two skiing techniques are used: classic, involving skiing along parallel tracks, and freestyle, which resembles the motion of ice skating.

Anything new since Sochi 2014?

No changes.

British prospects

Andrew Musgrave has competed in the World Cup since 2008 and represented Great Britain at the 2009 World Championships and the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics

For the third time in a row, Andrew Musgrave goes to the Games as Britain's brightest cross-country hope. He has continued to improve, culminating in a World Cup bronze in December, giving him an outside chance of a medal in Pyeongchang.

Who to look out for

Cross-country skiing is huge in Norway, with Johannes Hosflot Klaebo the latest star to emerge. His compatriot Marit Bjorgen goes into her fifth Winter Olympics, looking to add to the six golds she has already won, but has been outshone this season by another Norwegian, Heidi Weng. Sweden's two-time Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Kalla is another to watch.

Pub bore

Slovenian Petra Majdic defied a punctured lung and four broken ribs to earn sprint bronze in 2010, coming through three heats and a final. It was not until a hospital X-ray after the medal ceremony - which Majdic attended in a wheelchair - that she discovered the full extent of her injuries, caused by falling into a ravine during the event warm-up.

Great Britain's medallists

None (highest position: 29th - Andrew Musgrave, men's sprint, 2014).