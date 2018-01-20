Winter Olympics 2018: North Korea will send 22 athletes to Pyeongchang

North Korea's Sports Minister (left) met with South Korea's Minister of Culture sports and tourism (right) in the company of IOC president Thomas Bach (centre)

North Korea will send 22 athletes to compete in three sports at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

The two countries agreed a breakthrough deal earlier this month in the first high-level talks in two years.

The International Olympic Committee hosted a meeting in Switzerland on Saturday to discuss North Korea's participation in Pyeongchang.

IOC president Thomas Bach announced the two nations would march together at the opening ceremony on 9 February.

Describing the agreement as "a milestone in a long journey", Bach also confirmed North and South Korea will be allowed to field a unified women's ice hockey team at the Games.

North Korea will also be represented in skating and skiing.

The two countries had already agreed to compete under a unified Korean flag.

"The Olympic spirit is about respect, dialogue and understanding," Bach added following the announcement in Lausanne.

"The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are hopefully opening the door to a brighter future on the Korean peninsula, and inviting the world to join in a celebration of hope."

The 'Olympic Korean Peninsula Declaration' ruled: