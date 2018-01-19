Winter Olympics 2018: BBC Sport's coverage from Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The 23rd Winter Olympics get under way in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on 9 February and BBC Sport will deliver comprehensive digital coverage.

There will be network TV coverage around the clock from live action to highlights programmes brought to you by presenters Clare Balding, Hazel Irvine, Eilidh Barbour and Radzi Chinyanganya.

There will be live action on the BBC Sport website and app, catch-up video highlights and on-demand clips, analysis, insight and news from the Games to audiences wherever they are, on whichever device they want, across all 17 days of action as well as on social media.

Great Britain are aiming for their most successful Winter Olympics in history after UK Sport set a target of at least five medals from the Pyeongchang Games.

The current record is a four-medal haul set in 1924 and 2014, although Team GB could yet earn a fifth medal from Sochi after three Russian bobsleighers were banned for doping.

Full coverage details (all times GMT)

Wednesday, 7 February

The action today includes the round-robin matches in the mixed doubles curling tournament - a new addition to the Winter Olympic programme for Pyeongchang.

Mixed doubles curling tournament

00:00-02:00, BBC Red Button

Live coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Thursday, 8 February

The Games might not officially get under way until the opening ceremony on Friday but the action has already started in South Korea. The round-robin matches in the mixed doubles curling tournament continue.

Mixed doubles curling tournament

11:00-13:00, BBC Red Button

Winter Olympics 2018 Preview

19:00-20:00, BBC Two (20:30-23:30, looped repeat on BBC Red Button)

Mixed doubles curling tournament

23:30-06:30, BBC Red Button

Friday, 9 February

The Olympics return to South Korea 30 years after Seoul hosted the summer Games in 1988, with more than 3,000 athletes and 90 countries expected to descend on Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremony

10:30-14:00, BBC Two and BBC Red Button

Opening ceremony highlights

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One and BBC Red Button

Saturday, 10 February

Great Britain's Elise Christie begins her bid for short track speed skating glory in the heats of the 500m, while Britain's snowboard stars Jamie Nicholls and Billy Morgan begin their own medal bids in slopestyle qualification.

Live coverage

06:00-10:00 and 12:00-13:15, BBC Two

06:00-14:30 and 17:30-00:00, BBC Red Button

10:00-12:00 and 13:15-16:30, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

12:00-13:15, BBC Red Button

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

23:50-06:00, BBC One

00:00-06:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 11 February

Britain's Andrew Musgrave bids to climb the podium in the men's skiathlon and Jamie Nicholls looks to improve on his impressive sixth-place finish in the snowboard slopestyle from Sochi, alongside GB team-mate and fellow medal hope Billy Morgan.

Live coverage

06:00-12:15 and 17:00-18:30, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

12:15-14:30, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:10-06:00, BBC One

00:00-06:00, BBC Red Button

Monday, 12 February

Today's schedule is a packed one, with eight gold medals to be decided - Team GB hopes on day three rest with X Games medallist Katie Ormerod in the women's snowboard slopestyle final.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15 and 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 13 February

Britain's three-time reigning world champion Elise Christie bids for short track speed skating glory today in the women's 500m.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15 and 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-18:30, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 14 February

All eyes will be on the Gangneung Curling Centre today with Great Britain's women taking on the Russian team in a crucial round-robin match.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15 and 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Thursday, 15 February

Great Britain's men's and women's curling teams are both in action in the round-robin stages, while gold medals are up for grabs in the men's alpine skiing super-G, the pairs figure skating and the thrilling men's snowboard cross.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15 and 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Friday, 16 February

Britain's Andrew Musgrave is looking to make history in the 15km cross-country. Gold medals will also be decided in the women's aerials and the men's skeleton, while Britain's Lizzy Yarnold begins her campaign to retain her Olympic skeleton title.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15 and 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Saturday, 17 February

Today is the busiest day of the lot with nine golds up for grabs, and Team GB are hoping for another 'Super Saturday', with defending Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold and triple world champion short track skater Elise Christie both going for medals. Also targeting a place on the podium are British freestyle skiers Katie Summerhayes and Izzy Atkin.

Live coverage

06:00-10:00 and 12:00-13:15, BBC Two

06:00-14:30, BBC Red Button

10:00-12:00, 13:15-16:30, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

17:30-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Sunday, 18 February

Today's big events include the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle, in which Britain's James Woods harbours medal hopes. Other gold medals to be decided include the men's giant slalom, featuring the great Marcel Hirscher.

Live coverage

06:00-12:15, BBC Two

06:00-14:30, BBC Red Button

12:15-16:45, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Monday, 19 February

The two-man bobsleigh medals will be decided today while the men's ski jumping teams will battle it out to see who will be kings of the large hill. There is also a gold medal at stake in the 500m speed skating. And there will be a chance to see what happens in the qualifying for the women's big air snowboard, which is making its Olympic debut, and features Britain's Katie Ormerod.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 20 February

Medals are up for grabs in the biathlon, ski halfpipe, ice dance, Nordic combined and short track speed skating, plus potentially crucial round-robin games for Great Britain's male and female curlers.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-18:30, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 February

Today will see the conclusion of the women's bobsleigh, featuring British duo Mica McNeill and Mica Moore, plus the women's downhill skiing. Medals are also at stake in speed skating, cross-country skiing and the always dramatic ski cross.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-19:35, 22:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 February

Great Britain's Elise Christie began the Games as the favourite for the short tracking speed skating 1,000m title - an event in which she is the reigning world champion. Fellow Briton Dave Ryding is also a potential medallist in the men's slalom. Today will also see the gold medal match in the women's ice hockey, plus the semi-finals of the men's curling.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, BBC One & BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 February

There is action from the women's curling semi-finals. Today will also see the conclusion of the women's figure skating, while Great Britain's Katie Ormerod began these Games as a medal hopeful in the women's snowboarding big air. Medals are also up for grabs in the women's alpine combined skiing and women's ski cross, plus the men's 1,000m speed skating and men's biathlon relay.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

09:15-13:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

00:30-06:00, BBC One

00:00-06:00, BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 February

Today's action includes coverage of the men's gold medal curling game and women's bronze medal match and it is a decisive day of snowboard competition, featuring the finals of the men's big air and men's and women's parallel giant slalom.

Live coverage

06:00-09:15, 12:00-13:15, BBC Two

06:00-14:30, BBC Red Button

09:15-12:00, BBC One

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

17:30-19:00, 19:20-00:00, BBC Red Button (replays)

Olympics Extra

20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Live coverage

23:55-06:00, BBC One

00:00-06:00, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 25 February

It's the final day of competition at the Winter Olympics and medals are up for grabs in the four-man bobsleigh, women's curling and men's ice hockey.

Live coverage and closing ceremony

06:00-14:00, BBC Two

06:00-14:00, BBC Red Button

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

14:00-23:00, BBC Red Button (replays)