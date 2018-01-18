Winter Olympics 2018: Team GB select two luge athletes for Pyeongchang

Adam Rosen competed at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Adam Rosen and Rupert Staudinger will represent Team GB in the luge at February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The two are the first Olympic luge athletes to compete for GB since Rosen competed at Vancouver in 2010.

Rosen, 33, is appearing at his third Games while Staudinger will make his Winter Olympics debut when the event begins on 9 February.

"I'm a bit speechless, it just feels so good," Staudinger, 20, said.

"Adam has been like a big brother to me and a coach. I can say that without him it would not have been possible that I would have qualified for the Games."

Team GB have so far selected 19 athletes to represent them in four events including curling, figure skating and short track speed skating.