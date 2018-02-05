BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?
Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?
- From the section Winter Olympics
Meet British cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave, who discusses just how physically demanding the "toughest sport" in the Olympics is.
READ MORE: How to get into Adventure Snowsports
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired