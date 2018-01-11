Winter Olympics: GB bobsleigher Bruce Tasker to miss Games after stroke

Tasker is hoping to resume his Great Britain career next season

Great Britain bobsleigher Bruce Tasker will miss the Winter Olympics after suffering a minor stroke on 4 January.

The 30-year-old Welshman, who was due to compete in his second Olympic games in Pyeongchang, is expected to make a full recovery.

He was taken to hospital after experiencing dizziness and nausea.

"To me, this was a completely freak occurrence. I was unlucky to be in this situation, but I'm lucky to have come out of it unscathed," said Tasker.

"I'm set to make a 100% recovery and I already feel as though I'm most of the way there."

Tasker is hoping to resume his Great Britain career next season.

Since switching from a career in athletics in 2010, Tasker has competed at six World Championships and a Winter Olympics.

He was part of a four-man crew that achieved fifth-place finishes at three successive global championships, including the Winter Olympics in Sochi, for which he could yet receive a bronze medal following the disqualification of athletes in two Russian crews.

He was also part of the team that won the silver at the World Cup event in Lake Placid in 2013.

Tasker, along with Bradley Hall, Greg Cackett and Joel Fearon, also claimed a World Cup bronze at Park City, Utah in November.

"We are desperately sorry for Bruce to lose his chance of becoming a two-time Olympian so close to the Pyeongchang 2018 Games," said Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay.

GB Bobsleigh performance director Chris Price added: "The last few days have been worrying for all who know and care for Bruce but we are naturally delighted that he is on course to make a full recovery.

"We will now ensure Bruce and his family have all the necessary support in place to aid that process."

Team GB are aiming for their most successful Winter Olympics ever after UK Sport set a target of at least five medals from February's Pyeongchang Games.

Bobsleigh has been set a minimum target of a top-five finish, with hopes that they could even win a medal in South Korea.