BBC Sport - GB's Laura Deas sixth in Innsbruck skeleton World Cup as Lizzie Yarnold struggles
GB's Deas sixth in Innsbruck as Yarnold struggles
- From the section Winter Olympics
Laura Deas is the pick of the British sliders at the World Cup event in Innsbruck as she finishes sixth, compatriots Lizzie Yarnold and Madelaine Smith were 16th and 17th respectively, whilst the Innsbruck event was won by Russia's Elena Nikitina.
