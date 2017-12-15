BBC Sport - GB's Laura Deas sixth in Innsbruck skeleton World Cup as Lizzie Yarnold struggles

GB's Deas sixth in Innsbruck as Yarnold struggles

Laura Deas is the pick of the British sliders at the World Cup event in Innsbruck as she finishes sixth, compatriots Lizzie Yarnold and Madelaine Smith were 16th and 17th respectively, whilst the Innsbruck event was won by Russia's Elena Nikitina.

