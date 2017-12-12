Russian doping: Six more athletes get lifetime Olympic bans over Sochi 2014

Media playback is not supported on this device IOC president: An "unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympics"

Six more Russians have been banned for life from the Olympics in the latest punishment for doping in the country.

Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Yekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Yekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba were part of the women's ice hockey team that reached the quarter-finals at the Sochi Games three years ago.

Thirty one Russians have now been banned since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began investigating claims of doping at Sochi 2014.

Russia was last week barred from the 2018 Winter Olympics, although it has been suggested more than 200 athletes could still compete as neutrals.

The IOC said rulings on more athletes would be made "in the next few weeks".

The IOC said its disciplinary commission has opened 46 cases since it began reanalysing samples from Sochi - the Winter Olympics at which hosts Russia employed what has been described as a "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules.

"It cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases," a statement added.

It also said a further case against a seventh athlete had been "closed without a sanction" as the "conclusions of the investigations" were "not sufficient to establish an anti-doping rule violation".