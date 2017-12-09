BBC Sport - 'Insanely wild' run costs German team bobsleigh gold
'Insanely wild' run costs German team gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek miss out on gold after an "insanely wild" run which saw them crash near the line in their second heat in the women's bobsleigh World Cup event in Winterberg.
