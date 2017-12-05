BBC Sport - IOC President on 'unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympics'

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says there has been an "unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games" after the announcement that Russia has been banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

