Scotland's women win European curling title by beating Sweden

Eve Muirhead says winning the European title is extra special ahead of the Winter Olympics

Scotland's women won the European Curling Championship title with a 6-3 victory over previously unbeaten Sweden on Saturday.

With Scotland also facing Sweden in the men's final later in Saturday, Eve Muirhead's rink secured the first part of a potential double.

Skip Muirhead said: "It's been a tough week, but we played really well.

"We've been working on a lot this season and to win this feels very very special."

The Scots - Muirhead, Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, Lauren Gray - fell a shot behind after the first end and were 2-1 down after the third.

But they picked up a double in the sixth and, after losing one in the seventh, they took one from each of the next three ends to seal the 6-3 triumph and a second European gold medal for Muirhead.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg had to settle for the silver medal

"I have two golds now and this feels extra special with the Olympics coming up in a few months," she said after the win in St Gallen, Switzerland.

"It was a really tough final. We knew we'd have to play our game of the week and we did play well.

"We made a lot of really good shots, the girls were fantastic. They make my life very easy."

Sweden had won all their round-robin games, including against Scotland, on their way to the final, but skip Anna Hasselborg was philosophical about the defeat.

"They figured the ice out better than us today," she said. "It's a proud silver medal. It was millimetres here and there."