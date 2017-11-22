Four Russian athletes are disqualified by the IOC for breaking anti-doping rules

Alexander Tretiakov
Alexander Tretiakov competed in the bobsleigh and skeleton World Championships in Germany in February

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified four Russian skeleton athletes for violating anti-doping rules.

Sochi gold medallist Alexander Tretiakov and bronze medallist Elena Nikitina are among those banned from any future Olympic competition.

They had been suspended, along with team-mates Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna, following allegations of "a state-sponsored doping programme".

That suspension was lifted in January.

At the time the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said there was insufficient evidence but said it would continue to investigate.

Following the release of the McLaren report, all samples collected from Russian athletes at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014 that were available to the IOC were re-analysed.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired closer to home......

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired