Four Russian athletes are disqualified by the IOC for breaking anti-doping rules

Alexander Tretiakov competed in the bobsleigh and skeleton World Championships in Germany in February

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified four Russian skeleton athletes for violating anti-doping rules.

Sochi gold medallist Alexander Tretiakov and bronze medallist Elena Nikitina are among those banned from any future Olympic competition.

They had been suspended, along with team-mates Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna, following allegations of "a state-sponsored doping programme".

That suspension was lifted in January.

At the time the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said there was insufficient evidence but said it would continue to investigate.

Following the release of the McLaren report, all samples collected from Russian athletes at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014 that were available to the IOC were re-analysed.