Russia remains non-compliant with code, says World Anti-Doping Agency

Russia's hopes of competing at the Winter Olympic Games in February were dealt a blow as the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said the country remained non-compliant with its code.

Last year, an independent report commissioned by Wada found evidence of state-sponsored doping in the country.

Wada told Russia earlier this month the "best solution" is to "work with them" following new intelligence.

Kuwait, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritius were also found non-compliant.

Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) has been suspended since an initial Wada report in 2015, but the country's authorities deny there was a state-backed programme.

Rusada has pledged to follow international recommendations to get the suspension lifted, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) making the ultimate decision on participation.

The IOC has said it will decide on Russia's participation at the Games at its next board meeting, which takes place from 5-7 December.

The Games take place from 9-25 February in South Korea.

