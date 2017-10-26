Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics: Only athlete to test positive named

Teja Gregorin's best finish in Vancouver was fifth, but she won a bronze four years later in Sochi

The only athlete to test positive after nearly 1,200 anti-doping samples from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver were retested has been revealed to be Slovenian biathlete Teja Gregorin.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier in October that it had retested samples from every medallist and all 170 Russian athletes.

Only three samples - all from Gregorin - showed a banned substance.

The 37-year-old was found to have used a growth hormone-releasing peptide.

Gregorin competed in five different events in Vancouver. Her best finish was fifth in the 'mass start' shooting and skiing discipline, but she won bronze in the pursuit event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In a statement, the International Biathlon Union said she has been provisionally suspended and that an IOC disciplinary commission will examine her case "at the end of November".

In total, the IOC reanalysed 70% of the more than 1,700 stored samples from Vancouver.

Last year it retested more than 1,500 samples from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics and found 111 new positives, 37 of which were from Russians.

It came after the McLaren Report concluded that more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from a state-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015.