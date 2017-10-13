Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain's team for Pyeongchang

From the section

Could 2018 be a record-breaking Winter Olympics for Team GB?

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held between 9 and 25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Great Britain will send about 60 athletes and are looking to beat their best-ever haul of four medals achieved in 1924 and 2014.

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold at Sochi 2014 while the curling team won silver and bronze and Jenny Jones secured a historic snowboard bronze.

The team for 2018 will be finalised by 24 January.

Curling

Name Date of birth Event Team Smith Kyle Smith 16 September 1991 Men's curling Thomas Muirhead 11 April 1995 Men's curling Kyle Waddell 15 December 1993 Men's curling Cammy Smith 11 December 1993 Men's curling Glen Muirhead 10 April 1989 Men's curling Team Muirhead Eve Muirhead 22 April 1990 Women's curling Anna Sloan 5 February 1991 Women's curling Vicki Adams 16 November 1989 Women's curling Lauren Gray 3 November 1991 Women's curling Kelly Schafer 8 April 1981 Women's curling

Figure skating

Name Date of birth Event Penny Coomes 6 April 1989 Ice dancing Nick Buckland 9 June 1989 Ice dancing

Britain's Winter Olympic gold medallists

1924: Men (curling)

1936: Men (ice hockey)

1952: Jeannette Altwegg (figure skating)

1964: Tony Nash & Robin Dixon (two-man bobsleigh)

1976: John Curry (figure skating)

1980: Robin Cousins (figure skating)

1984: Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (figure skating)

2002: Women (curling)

2010: Amy Williams (skeleton)

2014: Lizzy Yarnold (skeleton)

* Madge Syers won figure skating gold at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London