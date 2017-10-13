Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain's team for Pyeongchang

Katie Ormerod, Lizzy Yarnold, Elise Christie, Dave Ryding
Could 2018 be a record-breaking Winter Olympics for Team GB?
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held between 9 and 25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Great Britain will send about 60 athletes and are looking to beat their best-ever haul of four medals achieved in 1924 and 2014.

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold at Sochi 2014 while the curling team won silver and bronze and Jenny Jones secured a historic snowboard bronze.

The team for 2018 will be finalised by 24 January.

Curling

NameDate of birthEvent
Team Smith
Kyle Smith16 September 1991Men's curling
Thomas Muirhead11 April 1995Men's curling
Kyle Waddell15 December 1993Men's curling
Cammy Smith11 December 1993Men's curling
Glen Muirhead10 April 1989Men's curling
Team Muirhead
Eve Muirhead22 April 1990Women's curling
Anna Sloan5 February 1991Women's curling
Vicki Adams16 November 1989Women's curling
Lauren Gray3 November 1991Women's curling
Kelly Schafer8 April 1981Women's curling

Figure skating

NameDate of birthEvent
Penny Coomes6 April 1989Ice dancing
Nick Buckland9 June 1989Ice dancing

Britain's Winter Olympic gold medallists

1924: Men (curling)

1936: Men (ice hockey)

1952: Jeannette Altwegg (figure skating)

1964: Tony Nash & Robin Dixon (two-man bobsleigh)

1976: John Curry (figure skating)

1980: Robin Cousins (figure skating)

1984: Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (figure skating)

2002: Women (curling)

2010: Amy Williams (skeleton)

2014: Lizzy Yarnold (skeleton)

* Madge Syers won figure skating gold at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London

