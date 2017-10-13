Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain's team for Pyeongchang
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held between 9 and 25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Great Britain will send about 60 athletes and are looking to beat their best-ever haul of four medals achieved in 1924 and 2014.
Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold at Sochi 2014 while the curling team won silver and bronze and Jenny Jones secured a historic snowboard bronze.
The team for 2018 will be finalised by 24 January.
Curling
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|Team Smith
|Kyle Smith
|16 September 1991
|Men's curling
|Thomas Muirhead
|11 April 1995
|Men's curling
|Kyle Waddell
|15 December 1993
|Men's curling
|Cammy Smith
|11 December 1993
|Men's curling
|Glen Muirhead
|10 April 1989
|Men's curling
|Team Muirhead
|Eve Muirhead
|22 April 1990
|Women's curling
|Anna Sloan
|5 February 1991
|Women's curling
|Vicki Adams
|16 November 1989
|Women's curling
|Lauren Gray
|3 November 1991
|Women's curling
|Kelly Schafer
|8 April 1981
|Women's curling
Figure skating
|Name
|Date of birth
|Event
|Penny Coomes
|6 April 1989
|Ice dancing
|Nick Buckland
|9 June 1989
|Ice dancing
Britain's Winter Olympic gold medallists
1924: Men (curling)
1936: Men (ice hockey)
1952: Jeannette Altwegg (figure skating)
1964: Tony Nash & Robin Dixon (two-man bobsleigh)
1976: John Curry (figure skating)
1980: Robin Cousins (figure skating)
1984: Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean (figure skating)
2002: Women (curling)
2010: Amy Williams (skeleton)
2014: Lizzy Yarnold (skeleton)
* Madge Syers won figure skating gold at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London