BBC Sport - Mica McNeill: Great Britain bobsleigher says she is 'powered by the people'

'We're powered by the people now'

Great Britain bobsleigher Mica McNeill says her team are now "powered by the people" after raising more than £29,000 since the sport's national governing body withdrew its funding.

READ MORE: We can still win Olympic medal - McNeill

Top videos

Video

'We're powered by the people now'

Video

Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Shakhtar 'one of the best' teams

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian

Video

Midfield duo given first NI call-ups

Video

Highlights: Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm

  • From the section Wales
Video

Highlights: Moeen hits brilliant 53-ball century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

NFL stars stage Wembley anthem protest

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired