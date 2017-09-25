BBC Sport - Mica McNeill: Great Britain bobsleigher says she is 'powered by the people'
'We're powered by the people now'
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain bobsleigher Mica McNeill says her team are now "powered by the people" after raising more than £29,000 since the sport's national governing body withdrew its funding.
READ MORE: We can still win Olympic medal - McNeill
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired