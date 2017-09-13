BBC Sport - Winter Olympic hopeful Andri Ragettli's incredible training video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Watch Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli's amazing training video as he prepares for the 2018 Winter Olympics by showing off his parkour skills.

READ MORE: Great Britain confident of best medal haul at Winter Games

Top videos

Video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Video

'He made him look like a fool!' Osi's punditry is back

Video

Nagelsmann to Bayern is a 'done deal' - Honigstein

Video

Is Hodgson the man to save Palace?

Video

Who will be this year's Mbappe in the Champions League?

Video

I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Week 1

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

Diggs stars for Vikings in win over Saints

Video

Cycle to Work Day - 'It's faster than the bus'

Video

'Sublime' try for Trinity's Tupou against St Helens

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired