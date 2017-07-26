PyeongChang 2018: Great Britain confident of best medal haul at Winter Games

Jenny Jones' bronze was one of four medals for Britain at Sochi 2014

Great Britain could win seven medals on snow at the 2018 Winter Olympics, says British Ski and Snowboard performance director Dan Hunt.

Jenny Jones' bronze in snowboard slopestyle at Sochi 2014 is GB's only medal on snow at a Winter Games.

"I'm confident this will be our most successful Winter Olympics ever," said Hunt. "We feel we have five to seven athletes with medals opportunities."

Pyeongchang in South Korea will stage the Games from 9-25 February 2018.

Britain's best haul in all disciplines at a Winter Olympics is four, in 1924 and 2014.

GB's Jones wins historic bronze medal

Last season British snowsports competitors enjoyed their most successful season in Olympic disciplines with nine World Cup medals - two of which were gold - two at the World Championships and three at X Games events.

As a result, British Ski and Snowboard received extra UK Sport funding to cover the alpine skiing and cross-country skiing programmes, in addition to funding for the park and pipe discipline.

That means the likes of Dave Ryding (alpine) and Andrew Musgrave (cross country) will receive financial grants and support assistance, whereas before they were reliant on commercial income.

Ryding won GB's first alpine skiing World Cup medal for 35 years with slalom silver in Kitzbuhel in January.

Musgrave came fourth at the World Championships in the 50km freestyle, Britain's best Nordic skiing result.

Ryding on his way to slalom silver at the Kitzbuhel World Cup

Selection for Team GB will be finalised on 24 January, with 24 snowsports athletes having already achieved the Olympic qualifying standard.

"Hopefully in the coming season more athletes can achieve the standard," said Hunt.

"There's a really positive feeling that we can be competing for medals in Pyeongchang."

In January, British Ski and Snowboard revealed its target of becoming a top-five snowsports nation by 2030.