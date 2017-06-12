Cheick Tiote: Former Newcastle midfielder's memorial to be held in Beijing

A memorial service will be held at Chinese club Beijing Enterprises on Tuesday for former Newcastle United player Cheick Tiote.

Tiote, who was 30, collapsed and died during training in China last week.

A statement said: "Tiote's family will be there with his team-mates past and present. On Wednesday, Cheick will be flown back home to the Ivory Coast."

In his seven years at Newcastle the Ivory Coast midfielder played over 150 games, including three last season.

It is understood that Tiote's Ivory Coast team-mate's Papiss Cisse and Gervinho - both of whom are currently at clubs in China - will attend the service.

