BBC Sport - Welsh Commonwealth Games lifters celebrate national title wins

Welsh Commonwealth Games lifters celebrate national titles

BBC Sport Wales catches up with some of the Welsh Commonwealth weightlifting and powerlifting team.

Eight of them won national titles in Cardiff on Sunday, including London 2012 Olympian Gareth Evans and former F57 javelin world record holder Nathan Stephens.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April in Australia.

Top videos

Video

Welsh Commonwealth Games lifters celebrate national titles

Video

Edmund reaches Australian Open quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Ryding produces fastest run of the day in World Cup slalom

Video

Watch Allen's cheeky treble in Masters final

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'When the King talks, you listen!'

Video

Strange reason for Silva sacking - Lescott

Video

Best shots of the 2018 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Newcastle fans aren't getting value for money - Shearer

Video

Tottenham's performance wasn't great - Pochettino

Video

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins to make Masters final - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired