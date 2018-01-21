Weightlifting: Teenager Catrin Jones breaks her own Welsh record

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh Commonwealth lifters win national titles in Cardiff

Teenager Catrin Jones broke her own national record on her way to another title at the Welsh Weightlifting Championships in Cardiff.

The 18-year-old from Bangor lifted a total of 155kg, 5kg more than her previous best, just over two months away from her first Commonwealth Games.

Six of the 12 Welsh weightlifters picked for the Gold Coast Games won Welsh titles.

London 2012 Olympian Gareth Evans was among them.

Former F57 javelin world record holder Nathan Stephens and multiple Invictus Games medallist Nerys Pearce won golds in the para-powerlifting events.

"It was good preparation. I haven't been on the platform [at a competition] since September," teenager Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"[This Commonwealths] will be my first senior international competition.

"A multi-sport event is something we rarely get in weightlifting so it should be good."

From javelin to powerlifting

Stephens, 29, has been to two Summer Paralympic Games in the javelin and one Winter Paralympics in sledge hockey.

He switched to para-powerlifting in early 2017.

"After stopping athletics, my wife told me I needed to do something else," he said.

"So I dabbled in lots of things and decided to give powerlifting a go.

"It's nice to have that focus again and the chance to go to the Commonwealths [for the first time] is phenomenal."

Twenty-one-year-old Tayla Howe from Swansea broke her Welsh Under-23 record as she won gold in the women's 75kg category.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin in Australia on 4 April.

Welsh Weightlifting Championships winners

Para-powerlifting

61kg (women's) - Nerys Pearce - 75kg

72kg (men's) - Nathan Stephens - 141kg (Welsh record)

Weightlifting (snatch + clean and jerk = total)

Women

48kg - Bethan Roberts - 47kg + 58kg = 105kg

53kg - Catrin Jones - 65kg + 90kg = 155kg

58kg - Daisy Melhuish - 68kg + 88kg = 156kg

63kg - Bethan Watkins - 56kg + 76kg = 132kg

69kg - Faye Pittman - 83kg + 104kg = 187kg

75kg - Tayla Howe - 88kg + 107kg = 195kg

Men

62kg - Seth Casidsid - 85kg + 110kg = 195kg

69kg - Gareth Evans - 128kg + 158kg = 286kg

77kg - Jordan Purcell - 107kg + 140kg = 247kg

85kg - David Lewis - 110kg + 135kg = 245kg

105kg - Laurent Camps - 144kg + 163kg = 307kg

105+kg - Rhodri West - 130kg + 160kg = 290kg