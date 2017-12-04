Edwin Mosquera Roa: Olympic weightlifter shot dead in Colombia

Edwin Mosquera Roa
Edwin Mosquera Roa won the Pan American Championships in 2008 and 2010

Olympic weightlifter Edwin Mosquera Roa has died after being shot in the Colombian city of Palmira.

Colombia's Olympic Committee described Mosquera Roa as "one of the most prominent Colombian weightlifters of recent times".

The 32-year-old competed at the 2016 Games in Rio, finishing seventh in the 69 kilograms division.

He was also a professional soldier, serving 14 years in the Battalion of Engineers Agustin Codazzi of Palmira.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired