IWF World Championships: Sarah Davies secures best GB finish for 15 years

Sarah Davies finished seventh at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Sarah Davies secured the best British result for 15 years at the Weightlifting World Championships by finishing sixth in Anaheim, USA.

Davies, 25, climbed from 15th after the snatch phase to sixth after an impressive second clean and jerk lift of 121kg.

The -63kg lifter, who totalled 209kg, is part of a five-strong British team competing in California.

"I think I might be dreaming," she wrote on Instagram.

Davies' placing is the best result for a British lifter at a World Championships since Michaela Breeze came fifth in 2002.

"Plenty to learn from but I have nothing to be disappointed with there," Davies added.

"I left every last bit of strength out there. What a perfect end to a year. The highest British finish at a Worlds for about 15 years."

Elena-Loredana Toma of Romania took gold with a combined total of 237kg.

Nine nations - including Russia and China - were banned from competing in the World Championships following a series of doping violations.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) hopes tough sanctions against the nine countries will boost the sport's prospects of remaining in the Olympics beyond Tokyo 2020.