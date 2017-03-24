Zhila Panjavi: British champion banned for steroid use
-
- From the section Weightlifting
British weightlifting champion Zhila Panjavi has been banned from all sport for four years for taking steroids.
The 24-year-old, who defended her British title in the 58kg category in June, tested positive for a metabolite of stanozolol at the same competition.
She contested the charge on the grounds that the positive test came from taking medication for a swollen foot.
Head of UK Anti-Doping Nicole Sapstead said Panjavi had "stolen the dreams of those she competed against".
Sapstead added: "Zhila Panjavi was one of Britain's leading weightlifting talents, with a bright future ahead of her in the sport. As a result of her own choices, that future has been taken away and Panjavi now faces a lengthy ban from the sport."
The independent National Anti-Doping Panel was not satisfied with Panjavi's explanation for the positive test and she is banned until 7 July 2020.