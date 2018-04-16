Ice Hockey World Championships: Four Devils called up to GB squad

From the section

Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns was part of Team GB's last Division 1 squad in 2013

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils have four players in Team GB's Ice Hockey World Championship squad.

Netminders Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy, defender Mark Richardson and forward Matthew Myers are in Pete Russell's 23-man squad for the Budapest event.

Great Britain face the hosts Hungary as well as Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland and Slovenia from 22 April to 28 April.

Team GB are competing in Division 1 for the first time in five years after winning promotion in October 2017.

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils also won the play-off final for the first time since 1999.