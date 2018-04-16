BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Team boss Nicola Phillips 'so proud' of Wales' Gold Coast Games team
Phillips 'so proud' of Wales' Gold Coast Games team
Team Wales chef de mission Professor Nicola Phillips expresses her pride at their record-breaking Gold Coast Commonwealth Games efforts.
Their 36 medals were made up of 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze as Wales finished seventh in the medal table.
