Bowls bronze means 'absolutely everything'
Wales' lead director in the visually impaired bowls pairs John Wilson says their bronze medal means "absolutely everything" to the team and the sport in Wales.
Welsh bowlers Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles defeated Scotland to win bronze in the mixed B2/B3 pairs on Wednesday.
