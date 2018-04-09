BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Boxer Lauren Price 'going for gold'
Boxer Lauren Price 'going for gold'
Team Wales boxer Lauren Price says she is "going for gold" after making the semi-finals of the 75kg category.
She won bronze at Glasgow 2014, but says she is "a lot more experienced and wiser" four years on.
