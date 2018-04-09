BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Dai Greene 'devastated' to miss Gold Coast event

Dai Greene tells BBC Sport Wales he was "devastated" to have to withdraw from this year's Commonwealth Games.

The 2010 champion was due to begin his 400m hurdles campaign on Tuesday but had to pull out after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

The 31-year-old Welshman overcame a series of injury problems to qualify for his fourth Commonwealths.

He says he is now targeting this summer's European Championships.

