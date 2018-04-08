Commonwealth Games: Breen gold, Daniels silver & two bronzes for Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Wales' Breen wins gold with long jump record

World para-champion Olivia Breen claimed Commonwealth Games gold as Wales won four more medals on day four.

Breen won the women's T38 long jump final after Bethan Davies secured bronze in the 20km race walk.

Laura Daniels secured a silver in the women's bowls singles after losing to Jo Edwards in the final.

Laura Hughes picked up Wales' 10th medal, and the fourth by a Welsh woman on Sunday, taking bronze in the women's 75kg weightlifting.

Breen's gold was Wales' third of the 2018 Games following weightlifter Gareth Evans and cyclist Elinor Barker.

The four medals took Wales' tally to double figures with at least two more podium positions guaranteed.

Daniels' fellow bowler Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon will win at least silver in the men's pairs, while boxer Rosie Eccles will leave Australia with the minimum of a bronze.

Squash duo Tesni Evans and Joel Makin will play for bronze medals on Monday after losing singles semi-finals to England's Sarah-Jane Parker and Paul Coll of New Zealand. Evans was beaten 3-0 while Makin was agonisingly defeated 3-2, despite being 2-0 up.

Breen's success

Despite three no-jumps, Breen had already clinched victory before producing a personal best and Games record of 4.86m in the final round.

Breen repeated her London 2017 victory over Australia's Erin Cleaver in the T38 long jump.

She beat Cleaver to gold at the World Para-athletics Championships in London by 20cm, and the victory was more conclusive this time around with a winning margin of half a metre.

The Guildford-born athlete contracted a meningitis-type illness at birth and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy aged two.

Breen said: "It is a dream come true.

"After the Paralympics in Rio, Commonwealth Games was my aim and I have done it and I am so happy.

"With the last jump I just went for it after three no-jumps and I hit it."

Davies takes bronze

Davies finished three minutes 18 seconds behind gold medallist Jemima Montag of Australia in the 20km race walk.

The 27-year-old spent much of the race in fourth place, before race leader Claire Tallent of Australia was disqualified with two kilometres left.

"I was aware they had a few cards and kept to my own pace," said Davies.

"I just did my own thing and hope someone on the front came unstuck and they did."

Heather Lewis finished seventh, a position also occupied by hammer thrower Osian Jones.

Bowls & boxing

Daniels had led 17-13 in the women's bowls final before New Zealander Edwards stepped up her performance.

"It started off well and I managed to get ahead but at this level I know that is never the case for very long," said Daniels.

"I never thought it was mine because I know the calibre of Jo. She came back at me and I had a few loose ends which probably cost me the gold medal."

Daniels' fellow bowlers Wyatt and Salmon had earlier guaranteed themselves at least silver after winning their men's pairs semi-finals against the Cook Islands.

The Welsh pair play Scottish duo Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall in the early hours of Monday morning for gold.

Boxer Eccles is also guaranteed at least a bronze after defeating Tongan flag bearer Magan Maka in the women's 69kg quarter-final and the Cardiff University student will fight for a final place on Wednesday against Australian Kaye Scott.

Lynsey Holdaway was defeated by Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the 48kg quarter-final, while Billy Edwards lost to Zambian Nkumbu Silungwe.

Cycling, shooting & swimming

It was a disappointing final night in the velodrome for Welsh cyclists with no medals. Elinor Barker could not to add to her points gold in the scratch, finishing 12th with younger sister Megan 11th and Manon Lloyd ninth.

In the men's 1,000m time trial, keirin silver medallist Lewis Oliva was 13th with Ethan Vernon 16th. Rachel James and Ellie Coster failed to qualify for the women's keirin final while Jon Mould, Sam Harrison and Joe Holt couldn't finish on the podium in the men's points race.

Defending 800m freestyle swimming champion Jazz Carlin qualified fourth fastest for Monday's final alongside compatriot Ellena Jones.

Xavier Castelli placed fourth in the 50m backstroke final and Alys Thomas was sixth in the women's 50m butterfly, while Calum Jarvis and Chloe Tutton qualified for finals.

Shooters Coral Kennerley and Mike Bamsey finished fifth in the women's 10m air pistol and men's 10m air rifle respectively, while Ben Llewellin was second on the opening day of men's skeet qualification.

At the gymnastics, Jac Davies finished seventh in the men's floor final and fourth in the pommel horse, while Holly Jones also just missed out on a medal in the women's vault final. Maisie Methuen and Latalia Bevan were seventh and eighth in the women's uneven bars final.

Alongside Hughes' weightlifting bronze, Faye Pittman placed 10th in the women's 69kg category, while Joshua Parry failed to register a lift in the clean and jerk of the 94kg men's competition.

There will be no semi-final for the men's hockey team following after a 4-3 pool defeat by India.