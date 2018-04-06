Commonwealth Games: Hursey, 11, helps Wales seal quarter-final place

From the section

Anna Hursey lost her singles match but helped Wales to victory in the doubles

Table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey, 11, helped Wales reach the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games team competition.

Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Hursey defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 following the opening defeat against India.

Hursey lost her singles rubber 3-2 but bounced back immediately to win the doubles with Thomas.

Two singles victory from Carey completed the win as Wales joined India in the knockout stages.

Another Welsh teenager Catrin Jones, 18, finished 11th in the -53kg women's weightlifting competition. Jones is the youngest weightlifter in this Commonwealth competition.

Gareth Evans and Christie Williams also compete on Friday.

Calum Jarvis is through to the final of the 200m freestyle later after qualifying third fastest, while Georgia Davies was fourth quickest in the 100m backstroke heats.

Rosie Eccles is through to the quarter finals of the 69kg boxing division after beating Cameroon's Aubiege Azangu 4-1.

Wales women's hockey team face England on Friday fresh off the back of their shock win against India.

Natasha Marke-Jones scored with just three minutes left to secure a dramatic 3-2 win for Wales on the opening day.

In the cycling, Lewis Oliva will look to repeat James Ball's success by winning a medal in the men's keirin.