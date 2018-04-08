BBC Sport - Commonwealths a 'huge opportunity' for hurdler David Omoregie
The Commonwealth Games are a "huge opportunity" for 110m hurdler David Omoregie to prove himself, two-time world champion Colin Jackson says.
Omorgie, 22, has set world records at junior level, but has yet to transfer his success on to the senior stage.
Jackson says a good performance on the Gold Coast could give Omoregie the belief he needs to succeed.
