BBC Sport - 'The thought is giving me goosebumps' - Jazz Carlin to carry flag for Team Wales

'The thought is giving me goosebumps'

  • From the section Wales

Jazz Carlin says 'the thought is giving me goosebumps' after she was announced as Team Wales' flag bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old swimmer will lead out a Welsh team of more than 200 athletes at Wednesday's opening ceremony.

It will be Carlin's fourth Commonwealth Games and she's hoping to add to the four medals she's won so far.

Top videos

Video

'The thought is giving me goosebumps'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired