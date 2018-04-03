BBC Sport - 'The thought is giving me goosebumps' - Jazz Carlin to carry flag for Team Wales
'The thought is giving me goosebumps'
Wales
Jazz Carlin says 'the thought is giving me goosebumps' after she was announced as Team Wales' flag bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 27-year-old swimmer will lead out a Welsh team of more than 200 athletes at Wednesday's opening ceremony.
It will be Carlin's fourth Commonwealth Games and she's hoping to add to the four medals she's won so far.
