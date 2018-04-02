BBC Sport - Elite League play-off highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)
Highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)
- From the section Wales
Highlights of the Cardiff Devils' 4-3 second-leg win over Coventry Blaze at the Ice Arena Wales.
The Devils won the first leg 4-2 and progressed to the semi-finals with the aggregate win.
Devils face Fife Flyers in Nottingham on 7 April in the play-off semi-final.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired