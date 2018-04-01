Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)

Elite League champions Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze 4-3 at the Ice Arena Wales to book their place in the play-off semi-finals.

The Devils won the first leg 4-2 and came from behind to beat Blaze in the second leg in Cardiff.

Blaze had levelled the tie 5-5 by the end of the second period but goals from Matt Pope, Josh Batch and Justin Faryna in the third saw the Devils' through.

The Devils face Fife Flyers in the semi-final on Saturday, 7 April.

Both play-off semi-finals and the final take place on the same weekend at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Blaze opened the scoring on the night through Ryan Dingle, closing the first-leg lead built by the Devils to a single goal.

Justin Faryna cancelled out Dingle's opener late in the first period before goals from Brett Robinson and Ross Venus gave Blaze a 3-1 lead on the night, bringing the contest level at 5-5.

However just as the Blaze looked to have Devils on the ropes, two goals in the space of 50 seconds by the home side gave them a commanding lead with just 15 minutes left.

The visitors couldn't find a way back into the game and Justin Faryna's second of the game into an empty net ensured the Devils' treble-searching campaign continues.