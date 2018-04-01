BBC Sport - Team Wales welcomed to Australia in traditional style
Team Wales welcomed in traditional style
- From the section Wales
Team Wales are welcomed to Australia by the ancient Yugambeh people ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
The Yugambeh are thought to have lived on the Gold Coast for thousands of years.
Chef de Mission, Prof Nicola Phillips, offered a gift from Wales and looked ahead to the Games beginning on Wednesday.
