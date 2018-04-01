BBC Sport - Team Wales welcomed to Australia in traditional style

Team Wales welcomed in traditional style

  • From the section Wales

Team Wales are welcomed to Australia by the ancient Yugambeh people ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Yugambeh are thought to have lived on the Gold Coast for thousands of years.

Chef de Mission, Prof Nicola Phillips, offered a gift from Wales and looked ahead to the Games beginning on Wednesday.

Top videos

Video

Team Wales welcomed in traditional style

  • From the section Wales
Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

Vasey wins surprise 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Hursey & Wales out of team table tennis event

Video

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth holes five birdies in a row to lead by two

  • From the section Golf
Video

What a way to end a match! Jamaica's brilliant last-second goal

Video

Flawless Folau stars in New Zealand victory

Video

Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats

Video

Mickelson and Lyle feature in shots of day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Quick-thinking Lane attempts racquet switch mid-rally

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired