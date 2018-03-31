BBC Sport - Welsh boxer Joe Cordina wins first title in Principality Stadium
Boxer Cordina wins first title in home town
- From the section Wales
Welsh boxer Joe Cordina says he "could not ask for more" after winning his first title in his home town.
Fighting on the Anthony Joshua undercard, he beat Belgian Hakim Ben Ali to claim the World Boxing Association International Lightweight title.
He said he had "a great reception" in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired