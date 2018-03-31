BBC Sport - Welsh boxer Joe Cordina wins first title in Principality Stadium

Boxer Cordina wins first title in home town

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina says he "could not ask for more" after winning his first title in his home town.

Fighting on the Anthony Joshua undercard, he beat Belgian Hakim Ben Ali to claim the World Boxing Association International Lightweight title.

He said he had "a great reception" in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

