BBC Sport - Boxer Joe Cordina pumped for Principality Stadium fight
Joe Cordina pumped for Principality Stadium
- From the section Wales
Welsh boxer Joe Cordina is excited about the opportunity to box at the Principality Stadium on the Anthony Joshua undercard.
Cordina will be featured on the televised coverage and fights Hakim Ben Ali for the vacant World Boxing Association International Lightweight Title.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired