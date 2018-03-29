BBC Sport - Morgan Jones' journey from Cape Town to Aberdare
From Cape Town to Aberdare for Jones
- From the section Wales
Welsh boxer Morgan Jones explains to BBC Sport Wales' Michael Pearlman how apartheid influenced his family's move from Cape Town to Aberdare.
Jones boxes on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua versus Joseph Parker bill at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired