BBC Sport - Morgan Jones' journey from Cape Town to Aberdare

From Cape Town to Aberdare for Jones

  • From the section Wales

Welsh boxer Morgan Jones explains to BBC Sport Wales' Michael Pearlman how apartheid influenced his family's move from Cape Town to Aberdare.

Jones boxes on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua versus Joseph Parker bill at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

From Cape Town to Aberdare for Jones

  • From the section Wales
Video

Great Good Friday goals: Henry, Klinsmann & Owen

Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This Country star's Premier League predictions

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

  • From the section Wales
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gabby meets Petr Cech

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Audio

Warner deserves second chance - Merv Hughes

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired