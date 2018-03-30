BBC Sport - Eddie Hearn explains how Anthony Joshua loves Cardiff
'Cardiff is AJ's city now' - Hearn
- From the section Wales
Eddie Hearn explains how Anthony Joshua loves Cardiff ahead of his second world title defence at the Principality Stadium.
Anthony Joshua will face Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight on Saturday, 31 March in Cardiff.
The New Zealander is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired